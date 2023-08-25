Trump speaks out after being booked in Atlanta jail in 2020 election case Former President Donald Trump surrendered and was booked Thursday at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on charges that he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It marks the fourth time this year Trump has been booked on criminal charges. "It's a very sad for America," Trump told reporters on the tarmac of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after his booking. "This should never happen."