Trump slams FBI over Florida shooting, Russia President Trump will meet with high school students and teachers Wednesday following last week's deadly shooting. The president is facing a backlash after conflating the two, tweeting: "Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russia collusion with the Trump campaign." The FBI announced Friday it was indicting 13 Russians for meddling in the 2016 election. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid has the latest.