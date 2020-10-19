Trump slams Biden for listening to scientists as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise President Trump criticized Joe Biden for listening to scientists' advice on handling the coronavirus pandemic, saying if they had their way the country would "be in a massive depression." CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion, CBSN political contributor and Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller, and Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about why Washington has been unable to pass another round of aid for the country despite months of negotiating.