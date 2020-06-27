Trump signs executive order enacting harsh penalties for vandalizing monuments President Trump signed an executive order Friday aimed at protecting U.S. monuments after some were brought down and others are caught in a fierce debate over their removal. The order declares that anyone who vandalizes or destroys a monument or statue to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Meanwhile, protesters in the nation's capital demanded the removal of the Emancipation Memorial, which depicts President Abraham Lincoln standing over a freed slave. Nikole Killion reports.