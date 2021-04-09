Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump: Send Syrian refugees back

GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump said if he was elected, he would send refugees fleeing Syria and other war-torn regions back to their home countries. CBSN's Contessa Brewer has more on his remarks.
