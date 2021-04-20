Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump sees small uptick in polling after RNC

After the Republican National Convention, CBS News tracking polls show Donald Trump got a small "bounce" of two points in some battleground states. Anthony Salvanto, CBS News' director of elections, explains where that support is coming from.
