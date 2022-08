Trump says Mar-a-Lago was "raided" by FBI Former President Donald Trump said Monday that his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, was "raided" by the FBI. Two sources confirmed to CBS News that it was related to missing presidential documents. CBS News national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues, CBS News congressional correspondents Scott MacFarlane and Nikole Killion, and CBS News political contributor Zeke Miller join CBS News' Lana Zak with the breaking news.