Trump says he's optimistic that the GOP will take back Congress in 2022 midterm elections and the White House in 2024 Former President Trump said at the Republican National Committee's donor retreat over the weekend that he's optimistic Republicans will retake Congress in 2022 and reclaim the White House in 2024 and reiterated falsehoods about voter fraud in 2020. A new report from the Center for Election Innovation and Research, first obtained by CBS News, finds that more than 70% of states offer all voters access to a mail-in ballot and early voting. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN AM to discuss.