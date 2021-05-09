Live

Trump says he's not planning on firing Mueller

Returning to the White House from Camp David Sunday, President Trump told reporters he's not considering firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian involvement in the 2016 campaign. Watch Mr. Trump's remarks here.
