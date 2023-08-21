Trump says he won't participate in debates; CBS News poll shows his lead growing Former President Donald Trump said on social media Sunday he will not participate in debates, after a new CBS News poll showed he has a commanding lead for the Republican nomination with support from 62% of likely Republican voters. The first GOP debate on Wednesday comes the same week Trump and 18 co-defendants are expected to surrender in Georgia for charges related to their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Robert Costa reports.