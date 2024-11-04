Trump says he wouldn't mind reporters being shot at, Harris focusing on getting people to the polls With one day to go until Election Day, Donald Trump's campaign is trying to walk back comments from the former president at a rally on Sunday where he said, "And to get me somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don't mind that so much. I don't mind that." Trump was speaking about the bulletproof glass he's surrounded by at his outdoor rallies when he made the remark. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is focusing on getting people out to vote. CBS News' Nikole Killion, Weijia Jiang and Anthony Salvanto have the latest news with one day to go in the campaign.