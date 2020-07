Trump says he has no plans to implement nationwide mask order President Trump said he will not consider a national face mask mandate in an upcoming "Fox News Sunday" interview, claiming that "masks cause problems too." Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci disputed the claim he was being undermined by the White House in a "PBS NewsHour" interview, despite a scathing op-ed from trade adviser Peter Navarro. Nikole Killion reports on the ongoing rift.