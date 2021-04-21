Live

Trump says he doesn't trust U.S. intel

Donald Trump got his first intelligence briefing Wed. Before the meeting, he told reporters he doesn't trust U.S. intelligence. Former CIA covert operations officer Mike Baker joins CBSN to discuss what officials told Trump in the briefing.
