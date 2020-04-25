Trump says disinfectant comments were "sarcastic" President Trump gave an unusually short coronavirus task force briefing on Friday, walking out after less than half an hour. Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump walked back his Thursday suggestion that people could inject disinfectant to fight the coronavirus, a claim that horrified medical experts and he now says was only "sarcastic." The FDA also issued warnings on hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug Mr. Trump has previously touted as a treatment. Nikole Killion reports on the latest from the White House.