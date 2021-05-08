Live

Trump says Democrats like tax plan "a lot"

President Trump made his closing argument for his tax plan Wednesday. He claimed Democrats like the tax plan but said ""we will have very little Democratic support, probably none, and that is purely for political reasons." Watch his remarks here."
