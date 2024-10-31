Trump rips Biden for "garbage" comment, Harris still trying to appeal to moderates and youth Former President Donald Trump is seizing on President Biden's comments where he appeared to call Trump supporters "garbage," though the White House says the president was referring specifically to the rhetoric of the comedian who disparaged Puerto Rico during Trump's rally over the weekend. Vice President Kamala Harris is working to distance herself from Biden's remarks as she tries to reach across the aisle for votes. CBS News' Errol Barnett, Aaron Navarro and Olivia Rinaldi have the latest on the 2024 election.