Trump reveals outline of tax plan

The White House is asking Congress to reduce the number of personal income tax brackets to three, and to cut the corporate tax rate to 15 percent. Zeke Miller of Time Magazine and Sabrina Siddiqui of The Guardian join "Red & Blue" to discuss.
