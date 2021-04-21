"Trump Revealed": WaPo journalists dig into Trump's background Washington Post investigative political reporter Michael Kranish and senior editor Marc Fisher are out with a new book called "Trump Revealed: An American Journey of Ambition, Ego, Money, and Power." It compiles the work of more than two dozen Washington Post reporters, fact-checkers and editors who examined Trump's childhood, his beginnings in real estate and the international expansion of his branded empire. Kranish and Fisher join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their findings.