Trump's lawyers respond to DOJ's picks for "special master" In a court filing Monday, former President Donald Trump's legal team said they objected to the Justice Department's suggested choices for an outside legal expert called a special master to review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest in that case as well as the DOJ's ongoing investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot.