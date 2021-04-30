Live

Trump reads "The Snake" poem

Trump brought back one of this campaign trail favorites, a poem called "The Snake." The poem tells the story of a woman who takes in a snake, who ends up biting her and telling her "you knew damn well I was a snake before you let me in."
