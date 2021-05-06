Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump reacts to "60 Minutes"/Washington Post report on opioid crisis

During an impromptu Q-and-A session in the White House Rose Garden, CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett asked President Trump about a joint investigation by CBS' "60 Minutes" and The Washington Post on the opioid crisis. The report found that Congress helped disarm the Drug Enforcement Administration. Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pennsylvania, a chief advocate for the bill at the center of the investigation, is Mr. Trump's nominee to be federal drug czar.
