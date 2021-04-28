Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump rally takes Dow over 21,000 points

The stock market has surged 15 percent since the presidential election. President Trump's address Tuesday night deepened optimism over his pro-business policies of tax cuts and deregulation. Jim Axelrod reports.
