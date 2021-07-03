Former President Donald Trump holds rally in Sarasota, Florida While President Joe Biden visits Michigan for his "America's Back Together" tour, former President Trump is hosting a "Save America" rally in Sarasota, FL. The rally comes days after a New York City grand jury indicted the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg on tax fraud charges. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga spoke with CBSN's Lana Zak about Saturday's rally and the next steps in the Trump Organization investigation.