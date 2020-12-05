Trump rallies for Republican Senators Loeffler and Perdue in Georgia President Trump is heading to Valdosta, Georgia, for a rally Saturday evening to support two incumbent Republican senators facing January runoff elections against their Democratic challengers. The outcome of the races will determine which party has control of the Senate, and some Republicans worry Mr. Trump is hurting their chances of victory as he continues to falsely claim election fraud. The president lost the state to President-elect Joe Biden in the November election. Chip Reid reports.