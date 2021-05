How the Trump presidency has impacted the U.S. economy President Trump is at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, touting the growth of the U.S. economy during his first year in office. But how much credit should his policies get? Nick Timiraos, an economic correspondent for The Wall Street Journal and Ana Swanson, who covers the economy for the New York Times, join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with analysis.