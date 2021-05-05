Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump praises relief efforts during Texas trip

President Trump on Tuesday met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and both of Texas' Republican senators during a visit to Houston to survey recovery efforts. Franco Ordoñez of McClatchy DC joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.