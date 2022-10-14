Trump posts letter in response to vote by Jan. 6 committee to subpoena him The House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 voted Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump. He responded to the panel in a letter posted on his social media platform Friday, criticizing the committee and repeating false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains what the vote to subpoena means, and breaks down the never-before-seen footage released during the latest hearing.