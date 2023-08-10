Trump pleads not guilty to new document charges, Mar-a-Lago staffer's arraignment delayed again Donald Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta, entered not guilty plea in a Florida federal court Thursday to new charges in the classified documents case. Trump did not appear in person. Carlos De Oliveira, the Mar-a-Lago property manager also ensnared in the case, had his arraignment delayed for a second time since he still doesn't have a lawyer in Florida. CBS News correspondent Cristian Benavides reports.