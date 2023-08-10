Watch CBS News

Trump pleads not guilty to new document charges, Mar-a-Lago staffer's arraignment delayed again

Donald Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta, entered not guilty plea in a Florida federal court Thursday to new charges in the classified documents case. Trump did not appear in person. Carlos De Oliveira, the Mar-a-Lago property manager also ensnared in the case, had his arraignment delayed for a second time since he still doesn't have a lawyer in Florida. CBS News correspondent Cristian Benavides reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.