Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump plans to file complaint against James Comey

President Trump plans to file a legal complaint against former FBI Director James Comey for leaking a memo detailing one-on-one meetings between the two of them. CBS News' Margaret Brennan has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.