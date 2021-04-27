Trump picks Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court

Live

President Trump picked appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court. Gorsuch is a solid conservative who sided with religious employers suing over the contraception mandate in Obamacare. Jan Crawford reports.
