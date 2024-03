Trump eyeing Manafort for 2024 campaign, Ramaswamy for Cabinet role if elected Former President Donald Trump is eyeing his 2016 co-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was found guilty of tax and bank fraud in 2018 and later pardoned by Trump, to help with his 2024 efforts. He's also considering candidates for Cabinet roles if he wins the general election, including his former GOP challenger Vivek Ramaswamy. CBS News campaign reporter Olivia Rinaldi has more.