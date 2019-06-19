News
Trump revisits 2016 campaign themes in 2020 campaign kickoff
Saudi prince should be probed over Khashoggi killing, U.N. official says
Son charged in mob father's slaying, failed attack on brother
White House knew of Shanahan domestic incident, officials say
Meeting over cops' confrontation with black couple gets heated
Parscale claims Trump would win in "electoral landslide" as of today
EPA chief to make "major policy announcement"
Trump's vow to remove undocumented immigrants shocks advocates
Australia's ABC News issues humorous response to Trump tweet
Trump paints dire picture if he loses 2020