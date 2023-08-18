Trump PAC pays bill for private investigator in Manhattan court cases Donald Trump's lawyers and political action committee sought the help of Sean Crowley, a private investigator in New York, as legal troubles for the former president began mounting in Manhattan this spring. Save America, a PAC founded by the former president, paid $152,285.50 to Crowley's firm in April and May, according to federal campaign filings. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates has more on Crowley, as well as Rudy Giuliani's path from a tough prosecutor to a racketeering suspect.