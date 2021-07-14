Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg stripped of leadership titles after indictment The Trump Organization has removed its longtime chief financial officer from multiple leadership positions at its subsidiaries just weeks after his criminal indictment. Public filings with the Florida Division of Corporations show Allen Weisselberg was stripped from roles in at least seven entities tied to the Trump Organization. CBS News political reporter Melissa Quinn joined CBSN to discuss why the company would make such a move.