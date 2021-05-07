Live

Trump on Asia trip, disappointment with DOJ

President Trump spoke to the press as he headed out to begin a trip to Asia. He said trade and North Korea will be core topics of discussion, and he also commented on the Department of Justice and ongoing political controversies. Watch his remarks.
