Trump on former aide accused of spousal abuse: "We wish him well" President Trump called reporters into the Oval Office Friday to comment on the fate of White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, who resigned amid allegations that he had abused his two ex-wives. Mr. Trump repeatedly stated that he wished Porter well and hoped he would have a great career, pointing to Porter's denial of the claims. Jill Colvin, White House correspondent for the Associated Press, joins CBSN to discuss.