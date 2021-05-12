Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump on North Korea: "We have made progress"

President Trump says he would like to be optimistic when it comes to possible talks with the North Koreans. Speaking at the White House Tuesday, he said brokering a dialogue with the regime would be a "great thing for the world."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.