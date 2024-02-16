Ruling expected in Trump's New York civil fraud case, Fani Willis hearing gets heated It's been a busy week for Donald Trump's legal team. A judge could decide Friday on how much the former president will have to pay in his New York civil fraud case and on Thursday, a trial date was officially set for his criminal "hush money" case. Meanwhile, in Georgia, Fani Willis, the district attorney in the state's election interference case against Trump, was on the witness stand Thursday in a misconduct hearing. Attorney and CBS News campaign reporter Katrina Kaufman has more.