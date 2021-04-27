Live

Trump narrows Supreme Court justice contenders

President Trump is expected to name his Supreme Court nominee next week. If confirmed, the nominee will fill the vacancy created after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last year. Jan Crawford, who first broke news of the frontrunner, reports.
