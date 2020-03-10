Trump mulls tax cuts over coronavirus Five members of Congress who are close to President Trump have self-quarantined due to contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. Mr. Trump himself has not been tested and the White House said he does not have any symptoms. After claiming the U.S. economy was resilient enough to weather the fallout, Mr. Trump is now seeking substantial relief that would include a possible payroll tax cut. Paula Reid reports on how else the White House is handling the outbreak.