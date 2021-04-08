Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump meets with RNC chair over pledge

Donald Trump meets with RNC Chairman Reince Priebus about signing a pledge to support whoever the party nominates and not launch a third-party run for the White House. CBS News national correspondent Chip Reid talks Trump with CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.