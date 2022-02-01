Trump makes controversial statements on potential January 6 pardons, prosecutors investigating him At a rally over the weekend, former President Donald Trump floated the idea of potentially pardoning January 6 defendants if he runs again and wins the 2024 presidential election. He also criticized prosecutors investigating him in Georgia, prompting Fulton County DA to ask the FBI to assess security at her courthouse. Sean Sullivan, a CBS News political contributor and White House reporter for the Washington Post, joined CBS News' Tanya Rivero to discuss that and more.