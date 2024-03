Trump loses bid to block Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen testimony in "hush money" trial A New York judge says Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen and adult film star Stormy Daniels can testify in the former president's upcoming "hush money" trial. The decision is considered a major blow to Trump, who tried to prevent both of the prosecution's star witnesses from taking the stand. CBS News campaign reporter and attorney Katrina Kaufman has more.