Trump leads Republican presidential candidates with sizable lead, poll shows Just days away from the first Republican primary date and former President Trump's likely surrender in Atlanta following his fourth indictment, a new CBS News poll finds he still holds a commanding lead over his 2024 GOP rivals. The poll shows 62% of likely GOP voters supporting Trump, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a distant second with 16 percent, and other Republican candidates polling in the single digits. CBS News Director of Elections and Surveys Anthony Salvanto has more on the new poll numbers.