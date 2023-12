Trump leads by 32 points in Iowa 5 weeks ahead of caucuses, poll shows Five weeks out from the 2024 Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump's lead is growing in the state. According to the latest Des Moines Register poll, the former president has surpassed 50% support among likely Republican caucus goers in the Hawkeye State, leading both Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley by double digits. CBS News campaign reporters Aaron Navarro and Nidia Cavazos have the latest on the race.