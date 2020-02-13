Trump lashes out at DOJ lawyers in Stone case... Attorney General William Barr and President Trump are both under fire after Democrats accused the two of coordinating the DOJ’s reversal of Roger Stone’s sentencing recommendation. Trump, a longtime friend of Stone, lashed out at the prosecutors who were formerly on the case during media remarks on Wednesday, calling on them to “apologize to a lot of people.” Ben Tracy reports on the fallout after Barr was called to testify in front of the House Judiciary in March.