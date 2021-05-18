Justice Department secretly seized phone records of three Washington Post journalists
In the early months of the Trump administration, the Justice Department secretly obtained phone and email records belonging to three Washington Post reporters who were covering the federal probe on ties between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett weighs in on what the federal government was looking for in those records, how this may affect journalists' ability to do their job and how the Biden administration is handling leaks.