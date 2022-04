Investigation into Trump records at Mar-a-Lago, January 6 phone log gap Former President Donald Trump responded to questions about the 7-hour gap in White House call logs the day of the January 6 Capitol riot, telling the Washington Post that he didn't get many calls. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" with more on that plus the latest on White House records that were retrieved from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.