Trump Jan. 6 indictment could be imminent as grand jury meets again Former President Donald Trump spent the past weekend railing against possible charges coming in a federal Jan. 6 investigation, claiming it is a witch hunt. Trump has already been indicted in a federal case in Florida and a state case in New York. He also could be indicted in an election interference case in Georgia. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates has more on the possible new charges and senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports on how Trump's legal fees are being paid.