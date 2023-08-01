Watch CBS News

Trump Jan. 6 indictment could be imminent as grand jury meets again

Former President Donald Trump spent the past weekend railing against possible charges coming in a federal Jan. 6 investigation, claiming it is a witch hunt. Trump has already been indicted in a federal case in Florida and a state case in New York. He also could be indicted in an election interference case in Georgia. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates has more on the possible new charges and senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports on how Trump's legal fees are being paid.
