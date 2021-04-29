Live

Trump issues ultimatum on GOP health care bill

President Trump is trying to project strength in the face of potential defeat on his health care bill. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted Thursday night that the postponement of Thursday's vote was no setback. Major Garrett reports.
